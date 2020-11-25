Library presents Rhonda Denét Dec. 2

Milford Public Library welcomes back the vocal talents of Rhonda Denét this holiday season, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

With a bachelor’s degree in music and a graduate degree in arts administration, she has become a full-time performer, appearing (before this year) at concert halls, theaters, clubs, resorts and museums in the New York area and across the country.

For registration information, visit milfordlibrary.org Any questions can be addressed to nabbey@milfordct.gov.