Library offering Quaran-TWEEN Lego Challenge

The Milford Publlic Library will hold a Quaran-TWEEN Lego Challenge via Zoom, for tweens in grades 4-8, who can participate in Lego challenges on Saturday, May 23, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Get the list of challenges upon registration and build them ahead of time, then share them with the group via Zoom.

There will be a vote on favorites in each category and crown the Quaran-TWEEN Champ.

Email the Young Adult librarian at dvalenzano@milforct.gov to obtain the challenge list, Zoom ID, and password for this virtual tween challenge.

Visit milfordlibrary.org for more information.