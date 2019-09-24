Milford Library hosts climate change lecture

Milford’s Environmental Concerns Coalition and the Milford Library will host speaker Anne Hulick on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m., at the library. Hulick will focus her presentation on the health risks posed by the changing environment.

Hulick is the Connecticut director of Clean Water Action/Clean Water Fund and coordinates the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Connecticut. The organization focuses on advancing health protective policies in Connecticut, aimed at reducing exposure to toxic chemicals, promoting clean, renewable energy, and protecting the state’s waters. She started her career as a registered nurse in critical care and spent 10 years as nursing director. She holds a B.S.N. from the University of Hartford and a M.S. with a .focus on nursing administration from UConn..

Her concern that the healthcare system’s focus on curing disease paid inadequate attention to how human impacts on the environment impair health, fueled her passion to combine nursing, health policy and the law. She pursued a law degree from Western New England College School of Law and was admitted to the CT Bar in October 2007. Prior to joining Clean Water Action, she worked as an environmental analyst in the Air Bureau at Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection and was the environmental health coordinator at the CT Nurses’ Association. She has written and lectured extensively on environmental health topics.

For more information, visit ci.milford.ct.us/milford-public-library.