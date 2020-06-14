Library Zoom chats continue

The Milford Public Library is offering the following Zoom chat programs:

June 17 — 7 p.m. Gardening - or not - are you using this time to spend time in the outdoors? If you’re gardening, what are you planting? Does this activity feel different this year? Or are there other ways you’re getting outdoors?

June 24 — 7 p.m. Friendship - have your friendships changed? For better or worse? Still keeping in touch with everyone? Does it feel different? Will this time change your relationships in the future?

Join one or all. Email: nabbey@milfordct.gov to get the information on joining Zoom sessions.