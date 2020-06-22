Library News

Learn How to Test Circuits for Continuity, Voltage, and Resistance — Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m.

The library is presenting a demonstration via Zoom of the proper use of a multimeter to test circuits for continuity, voltage, and resistance.

Multimeters are useful for any kind of electronics work, or if you’re thinking about doing electrical work in your home such as replacing receptacles or installing ceiling fans. To attend this program, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

SAT vs. ACT with First Choice College Placement — Monday, June 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

First Choice College Placement joins us via Zoom to discuss the similarities and key differences between the SAT and ACT college entrance exams. This seminar will offer general strategies for succeeding on both tests and determining which may be the better test for a student.

Visit the Young Adult page at milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding the SAT vs. ACT workshop, email dvalenzano@milforct.gov.