Milford Public Library
57 New Haven Ave.
203-783-3312
203-783-3307
milfordlibrary.org
OverDrive eBooks & Libby — The library offers access to thousands of eBook titles for residents with library cards through OverDrive. There are never any late fees, and using the service through the Libby app and couldn’t be any easier. Come down to the library Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., for help on how to get started using our eBooks on your device. This program is not for Nook or E ink Kindle owners. If you own one of these devices, call the library for assistance. Space is limited, call 203-783-3292 to reserve a spot.
March
Teen Advisory Group (TAG) General Interest Meeting —Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Attention teens in grades 9-12: Are you interested in being a positive influence on your library while earning volunteer hours for school? Join our Teen Advisory Group. Members of TAG will help the YA librarian with programs, planning, displays, and more. Come to a general interest meeting in the Young Adult department to find out more information and fill out an application. Snacks are included. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 to sign up.