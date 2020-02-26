Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

OverDrive eBooks & Libby — The library offers access to thousands of eBook titles for residents with library cards through OverDrive. There are never any late fees, and using the service through the Libby app and couldn’t be any easier. Come down to the library Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., for help on how to get started using our eBooks on your device. This program is not for Nook or E ink Kindle owners. If you own one of these devices, call the library for assistance. Space is limited, call 203-783-3292 to reserve a spot.

