Iron Jawed Angels screening — Milford Suffrage Centennial Committee and Milford Public Library are co-sponsoring a screening of Iron Jawed Angels on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., as part of Milford’s year-long commemoration of the 19th amendment. The film will be shown in the Fowler Building, 45 New Haven Ave. Enter in the rear of the building.

German filmmaker Katja von Garnier directs the HBO original movie Iron Jawed Angels, inspired by a pivotal chapter in American history. Hilary Swank plays Alice Paul, an American feminist who risked her life to fight for women's citizenship and the right to vote. She founded the separatist National Woman's Party and wrote the first equal rights amendment to be presented before Congress. Together with social reformer Lucy Burns (Frances O'Connor), Paul struggled against conservative forces in order to pass the 19th amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. The library’s Onigiri Anime Club is for teens ages 13 and up. This is a chance to watch and discuss anime, manga, and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served and new members are always welcome. Not a fan already? Come check it out. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 to sign up.

George Washington visits Milford — Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. For the first time in 321 years, General George Washington will visit Milford, and on the General’s birthday, no less. Re-enacted by John Koopman III, General Washington will tell us about the Revolutionary War and his role in it. He’ll describe the siege of Boston, the Battle of Long Island, his retreat through New York and New Jersey, the crossing of the Delaware, and many other high points (and low points) of the war.

John Koopman III was born and raised in the Boston area. His passion for military history began at an early age. He became involved in Revolutionary War re-enacting in 1998, and since 2006 has been portraying General Washington at reenactments in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia. He has also portrayed Washington in documentaries shown at state and national parks, on television, and for national theatrical release, including the Mount Vernon Revolutionary War 4D Experience film (2017), the Monmouth Battlefield State Park Visitors Center film (2013), The American Revolution (television - for the American Heroes Channel, 2014), and America (in theaters, 2014). Koopman lives in Connecticut with his wife, Elizabeth, and his horse, Skills, whom he often rides at reenactments. He works as a technician for an alternative energy company. Author of the book, George Washington at War - 1776, available on Amazon. Copies of the book will be for sale for $11.

OverDrive eBooks & Libby — The library offers access to thousands of eBook titles for residents with library cards through OverDrive. There are never any late fees, and using the service through the Libby app and couldn’t be any easier. Come down to the library Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., for help on how to get started using our eBooks on your device. This program is not for Nook or E ink Kindle owners. If you own one of these devices, call the library for assistance. Space is limited, call 203-783-3292 to reserve a spot.

