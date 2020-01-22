Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

January

Apple iOS Troubleshooting Q&A —Program on Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS. If you have any questions about iOS, or would simply like to know how some of the functions in Apple’s Operating System work, come down on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Bring your device. Space is limited. Call 203-783-3292 to register.

Small Business Speed Counseling — Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. Are you a small business owner? Don’t miss this opportunity to get advice from the Women’s Business Development Council’s industry experts in areas such as: Marketing, Business Strategy and Finance. During this workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to a brief one-on-one session with three of WBDC’s expert business advisors. Register with the WBDC online or follow the link at milfordlibrary.org. Time slots are available 1-4 p.m.

Meet the new Young Adult Librarian —For young adults in grades 6-12. Spend your half day off of school in the Young Adult Department on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Enjoy snacks, games and give your input on what programs you’d like to see in the future. Plus, meet Danielle, the new Young Adult Librarian (you may know her from the Children’s Department). Everyone who stops by gets to take home a new (free) book. No registration is required; stop in the Young Adult Department any time.

February

Light Up LED Greeting Cards — Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. A workshop to craft light up LED cards. Learn how to use copper tape and light emitting diodes (LED) to design greeting cards. Participants 10-years-old and up will learn how to create an electronic circuit and integrate it into their card design. To contact the Library, call 203-783-3292 or visit milfordlibrary.org. Space is limited; call to register.

All About Medicare — Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Were you born in 1955? Congratulations and welcome to Medicare. A? B? C? D? Senior Health Insurance can seem like Alphabet Soup. Medicare A & B only cover a portion of your medical expenses. The rest is up to you. Are you still working and wonder if Medicare might be a better option? Join us for an informational seminar to learn about the A, B, C’s (and D’s) of senior insurance plans. Presented by Trish Pearson of Trish Pearson Insurance.

Valentine Cards - Adult craft, Thursday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. Need to get a card for your sweetie? A hand-made card is always much nicer. Card stock, envelopes, embellishments, etc. will be supplied. Bring your creativity. Register by calling 203-783-3292.

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin — Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. The library welcomes the extraordinary vocal talents of Rhonda Denét, who, accompanied by Michael Bardash, will celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin. Homage is paid to the "Queen of Soul" by performing some of her most successful hits. These are the songs that firmly keep her as one of the most celebrated female artists of all time. The song list includes: Respect, Natural Woman, Think, Until You Come Back To Me, and Freeway of Love.

Denét is hailed as a virtuoso who lends her flair to every song she sings. When she performs, she invites her audience to surrender to the groove and experience the music fully. With a Bachelor’s degree in music and a Graduate degree in Arts Administration, she has been lucky enough to become a full-time performer, appearing at concert halls, theaters, clubs, resorts and museums in the New York area and across the country.

Black Heritage Stamp Series —Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The Black Heritage Stamp Series contains a wealth of educational information, significant to defining and shaping American life and culture though historical milestones, devoted to notable African Americans. Distinctive African Americans are memorialized on miniature works of art, designed to highlight accomplished contributions, influences and achievements. This lecture will be accompanied by photos of the beautifully designed stamps. In addition, there is a Black Heritage Stamp collection on display at the library for the month of February. The lecture will be conducted by Alicia Labrador, who has presented this talk, along with her display from her private collection, in libraries, schools, museums, and other community spaces.

OverDrive eBooks & Libby — The library offers access to thousands of eBook titles for residents with library cards through OverDrive. There are never any late fees, and using the service through the Libby app couldn’t be any easier. Come down to the library on either Thursday Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., or Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., for help on how to get started using our eBooks on your device. This program is not for Nook or E ink Kindle owners. If you own one of these devices, call the library for assistance. Space is limited, call 203-783-3292 to reserve a spot.

“Pal”entine’s Party — Stop in the Young Adult Department anytime on Friday, Feb. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Who needs LOVE? Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your pals at the library. The “Pal”entine’s Day Party will take place in the Young Adult department. Play candy games, make friendship bracelets and pixel necklaces and share some snacks while watching classic Friends episodes. This is for young adults in grades 6 through 12. Supplies and instruction will also be on hand in the Brain Station to make LED greeting cards. No registration is required (while supplies last).

3D Printing Demonstration — A demonstration of 3D printing with an Ultimaker 2+ 3D printer on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. A short historical overview will be presented along with a look at current and future 3D printing technologies and their uses. PLA filament will be loaded into the printer and a small print will be made for the demonstration. Space is limited, call to register.

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. The library’s Onigiri Anime Club is for teens ages 13 and up. This is a chance to watch and discuss anime, manga, and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served and new members are always welcome. Not a fan already? Come check it out. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 to sign up.

George Washington visits Milford — Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. For the first time in 321 years, General George Washington will visit Milford, and on the General’s birthday, no less. Re-enacted by John Koopman III, General Washington will tell us about the Revolutionary War and his role in it. He’ll describe the siege of Boston, the Battle of Long Island, his retreat through New York and New Jersey, the crossing of the Delaware, and many other high points (and low points) of the war.

John Koopman III was born and raised in the Boston area. His passion for military history began at an early age. He became involved in Revolutionary War re-enacting in 1998, and since 2006 has been portraying General Washington at reenactments in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia. He has also portrayed Washington in documentaries shown at state and national parks, on television, and for national theatrical release, including the Mount Vernon Revolutionary War 4D Experience film (2017), the Monmouth Battlefield State Park Visitors Center film (2013), The American Revolution (television - for the American Heroes Channel, 2014), and America (in theaters, 2014). Koopman lives in Connecticut with his wife, Elizabeth, and his horse, Skills, whom he often rides at reenactments. He works as a technician for an alternative energy company. Author of the book, George Washington at War - 1776, available on Amazon. Copies of the book will be for sale for $11.

March