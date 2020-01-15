Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. Onigiri Anime Club is for teens ages 13 and up. The Young Adult Department will show various anime, and offer an opportunity for fans to discuss anime, manga, and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served and new members are welcome. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 to sign up.

Organizing for a Peaceful Life — Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m., Fowler Building. Many of us make resolutions on New Year’s Day, only to find ourselves slipping back into old habits by mid-January. If your resolution was to be happier, more organized, more productive, this event might help to get your resolve back. There will be a presentation entitled: Functional Organization Made Possible: finding balance while maintaining a positive mindset and healthy lifestyle through organization. Presented by home organizer Emily Possemato, the talk will detail some simple ways to streamline your life, your home, and your work.

Learn Astronomy with The Astronomical Society of New Haven — The library is hosting a beginners’ astronomy program on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to use a telescope and star charts to spot planets, stars, and other objects of interest in the night sky. Members of The Astronomical Society of New Haven will conduct the program. Space is limited. Call 203-783-3292 to register.

Minimalism: good for your wallet, good for the Earth — Jan. 18, 2 p.m.. Fowler Building, there will be a screening of “Minimalism: a documentary about the important things,” by Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus. A group discussion will follow the screening. This documentary not only shines a light on the harmful consequences of thoughtless consumerism, it also interviews people who are dedicated to rejecting the American ideal that 'things bring happiness'. Discover why Minimalism is much more than a buzzword and how learning to live with less could change the way you see the world. Brought to you by Milford Public Library and the Environmental Concerns Coalition.

Career Choices for 2020 — Jan. 23, 10 a.m. Make 2020 your year to find a great job. The library welcomes the Career Coach on Jan. 23. Sessions are 10 a.m.-noonand 1-3 p.m. This fully functional career center can help with job searching, resume writing, interview techniques, and much more. You will find helpful career specialists waiting for you. Located in an oversize bus in the parking lot of Milford Library, the Career Coach is your job coach on wheels.

Apple iOS Troubleshooting Q&A —Program on Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS. If you have any questions about iOS, or would simply like to know how some of the functions in Apple’s Operating System work, come down on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Bring your device. Space is limited. Call 203-783-3292 to register.

Small Business Speed Counseling — Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. Are you a small business owner? Don’t miss this opportunity to get advice from the Women’s Business Development Council’s industry experts in areas such as: Marketing, Business Strategy and Finance. During this workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to a brief one-on-one session with three of WBDC’s expert business advisors. Register with the WBDC online or follow the link at milfordlibrary.org. Time slots are available 1-4 p.m.