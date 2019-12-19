Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

Light Up LED Greeting Cards —Workshop to craft light up LED cards on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to use copper tape and light emitting diodes (LED) to design greeting cards. Participants 10-years-old and up will learn how to create an electronic circuit and integrate it into their card design. Space is limited; call to register.

Android OS Troubleshooting Q&A — The library is presenting a program on Google’s mobile operating system, Android. If you have any questions about Android, or would like to know how some of the functions in the Android Operating System work, come on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Bring your device. Space is limited; call to register.