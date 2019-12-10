Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

Learn How to Solder — Class on how to solder various electronic components, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Participants will be provided with soldering irons and solder, as well as the electronic components to solder. Space is limited; call to register.

Baubles, Bangles, and Bling Bazaar — Join the Friends of Milford Library for their Baubles, Bangles and Bling Bazaar on Saturday Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be held on the main level of the library. Enjoy browsing the collection of gently used bracelets, earrings, necklaces, pins, and rings which are perfect for this holiday season. Prices range from $1-$15. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund library programs for children and adults. The FOML is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Milford Public Library. For questions or further information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.

Light Up LED Greeting Cards —Workshop to craft light up LED cards on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to use copper tape and light emitting diodes (LED) to design greeting cards. Participants 10-years-old and up will learn how to create an electronic circuit and integrate it into their card design. Space is limited; call to register.