Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

Apple iOS Troubleshooting Q&A — The library is presenting a program on Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS. If you have any questions about iOS, or would simply like to know how some of the functions in Apple’s Operating System work, come on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. Bring your device. Space is limited; call to register.

Coastal Chordsmen —The Coastal Chordsmen will be at the library on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The Coastal Chordsmen is a men's barbershop chorus from Trumbull and surrounding towns. They entertain audiences all over New England with their unique style of high-energy barbershop harmony. They will be performing a holiday program with songs ranging from hymns to Jingle Bells. This year they’ll be performing on the main level, to be enjoyed by all. All are welcome to this free performance.

Learn How to Solder — Class on how to solder various electronic components, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Participants will be provided with soldering irons and solder, as well as the electronic components to solder. Space is limited; call to register.

Light Up LED Greeting Cards —Workshop to craft light up LED cards on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to use copper tape and light emitting diodes (LED) to design greeting cards. Participants 10-years-old and up will learn how to create an electronic circuit and integrate it into their card design. Space is limited; call to register.