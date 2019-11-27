Library News

Victorian carolers — On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Milford Public Library will be celebrating Small Business Saturday from 2-3 p.m., by bringing Victorian carolers (a cappella) to sing all the holiday favorites. Take a break from shopping and have coffee. Free and open to all.

Unraveling the Affordable Care Act — The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is still working, despite some changes and numerous efforts to repeal it, and registration for this year began Nov. 1. For many people, the details of this law remain a mystery.

The library will be hosting an information session on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m., to explain some of the details. This presentation will be led by Trish Pearson, principle at Trish Pearson Insurance Services, LLC.

Pearson has been following the changes in this national health care law, and has written several articles that have been published in local newspapers. She will bring the latest information on rates and plans, as well an overview of how the health exchanges operate in Connecticut.

The presentation will outline the various options that are available and will explain the subsidies the Affordable Care Act provides. There will be plenty of time for questions. The event is free and open to the public. Call for more information. Registration is not necessary.

Mini Wool Hats as Holiday Ornaments — An adult craft on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. Looking for an easy craft for those little gifts for the holidays? Spend a relaxed hour or so with other crafters. We’ll have yarn, mini pompoms, and everything else needed to make this craft. Call to register.

Apple iOS Troubleshooting Q&A — The library is presenting a program on Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS. If you have any questions about iOS, or would simply like to know how some of the functions in Apple’s Operating System work, come on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. Bring your device. Space is limited; call to register.

Coastal Chordsmen —The Coastal Chordsmen will be at the library on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The Coastal Chordsmen is a men's barbershop chorus from Trumbull and surrounding towns. They entertain audiences all over New England with their unique style of high-energy barbershop harmony. They will be performing a holiday program with songs ranging from hymns to Jingle Bells. This year they’ll be performing on the main level, to be enjoyed by all. All are welcome to this free performance.

Learn How to Solder — Class on how to solder various electronic components, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Participants will be provided with soldering irons and solder, as well as the electronic components to solder. Space is limited; call to register.

Light Up LED Greeting Cards —Workshop to craft light up LED cards on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to use copper tape and light emitting diodes (LED) to design greeting cards. Participants 10-years-old and up will learn how to create an electronic circuit and integrate it into their card design. Space is limited; call to register.