Free screening of Paris to Pittsburgh — On Thursday, Nov. 21, join Sierra Club and Milford Public Library for a free screening at Fowler Memorial Building, 35 New Haven Ave., Milford, of Paris to Pittsburgh, a new film from National Geographic, produced by RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies — narrated by Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress and activist Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

From coastal cities to America’s heartland, Americans are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change. And as the weather grows more deadly and destructive, they aren’t waiting on Washington to act. Learn about their incredible stories in Paris to Pittsburgh, and be inspired to create change in your own community.

There will also be a guest speaker who will share the latest information related to heat pumps. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Diane at dlentakis@sbcglobal.net.

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., for teens ages 13 and up. The Young Adult Librarian will show various anime, and offer an opportunity for fans to discuss anime, manga and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served and new members are welcome. Call 203-783-3292 to sign up for Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.

Emerging Technologies — Robots, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, augmented reality (AR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and a lot of other bleeding edge technologies are maturing into mainstream life today. Discussion about the new technologies that have recently broken into the open and those that will do so over the next few years, as well as the impact that these technologies might have on our current way of life. The presentation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m. Space is limited; call to register.