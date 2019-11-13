Library News

Smart Home Presentation: Learn About the Internet of Things (IoT ) —Program on how to integrate smart home devices into your life. Many household electronics today come with built in CPUs and radios allowing them to connect to the internet. Discover the available options and determine what might make your home a smarter home. From lights that turn on and off as you come and go, to coffee pots that remind you to fill them, and much more. Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Space is limited; call to register.

Pollinator Pathway — Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. Fowler Building (next to Milford Public Library). Mary Ellen Lemay will bring information about pollinator pathways, and how you can turn your outside space, no matter how small, into a butterfly and bee haven. With more than 75 towns in CT and NY in various stages of launching Pollinator Pathway, this landowner outreach strategy has taken the region by storm in only two years. By planting natives, avoiding pesticides and reducing lawn, this very scalable initiative has the potential to create healthy, connected habitats for pollinators and wildlife as they move across the landscape. The Pollinator Pathway has all the ingredients to help landowners restore biodiversity with simple action steps. Lemay is Landowner Engagement Director for the Aspetuck Land Trust (Westport, Fairfield, Weston, Easton), Pollinator Pathway Facilitator for the Hudson to Housatonic Regional Conservation Partnership, and also a member of the Connecticut Native Plants Working Group. This event is co-hosted by Environmental Concerns Coalition and Milford Public Library.

Study Break — Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. Teens are invited to take a late afternoon study break and bring friends and family to Hawkwood Game Café, located right off the Milford Green at 50 Broad St. Teens and their guests will get free admission, a beverage and access to more than 550 board games to play, courtesy of Milford Public Library’s Young Adult Department and the Friends of Milford Library (FOML). Call Hawkwood Game Café at 203-465-9620 or visit them online at hawkwoodgames.com to find out more about their games and facilities. Check out milfordlibrary.org or sign up for their monthly calendar to see more of the library’s upcoming events.

Free screening of Paris to Pittsburgh — On Thursday, Nov. 21, join Sierra Club and Milford Public Library for a free screening at Fowler Memorial Building, 35 New Haven Ave., Milford, of Paris to Pittsburgh, a new film from National Geographic, produced by RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies — narrated by Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress and activist Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

From coastal cities to America’s heartland, Americans are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change. And as the weather grows more deadly and destructive, they aren’t waiting on Washington to act. Learn about their incredible stories in Paris to Pittsburgh, and be inspired to create change in your own community.

There will also be a guest speaker who will share the latest information related to heat pumps. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Diane at dlentakis@sbcglobal.net.

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., for teens ages 13 and up. The Young Adult Librarian will show various anime, and offer an opportunity for fans to discuss anime, manga and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served and new members are welcome. Call 203-783-3292 to sign up for Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.

Emerging Technologies — Robots, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, augmented reality (AR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and a lot of other bleeding edge technologies are maturing into mainstream life today. Discussion about the new technologies that have recently broken into the open and those that will do so over the next few years, as well as the impact that these technologies might have on our current way of life. The presentation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m. Space is limited; call to register.