A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Word — Basic overview of Microsoft Word on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Word as a word processor. Basic functions such as formatting text, spell checking, inserting graphics, saving, and printing will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.

Learn How to Test Circuits for Continuity, Voltage, and Resistance — Demonstration of the proper use of a multimeter to test circuits for continuity, voltage, and resistance on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. Multimeters are useful for any kind of electronics work, or if you’re thinking about doing electrical work in your home such as replacing receptacles or installing ceiling fans.

Genealogy Workshop — On Monday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., genealogist Greg Thompson will present a workshop on organizing your genealogy research. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned researcher, you will find lots of helpful advice at this workshop. Free and open to the public.

Felt Napkin Rings — Adult craft. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. Get ready for Thanksgiving with these handmade felt napkin rings. Felt leaves in fall colors make a fun, easy craft that will grace any table. All materials and supplies provided. Register by calling 203-783-3292 or by visiting the Milford Library Reference Department.

3D Printing Demonstration — Demonstration of 3D printing with an Ultimaker 2+ 3D printer on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. A short historical overview will be presented along with a look at current and future 3D printing technologies and their uses. PLA filament will be loaded into the printer and a small print will be made for the demonstration. Space is limited; call to register.

The Elderly Brothers — A taste of the oldies on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. Long-time solo artists, T-Bone Stankus and Brian Gillie have teamed up as the Elderly Brothers and will be serving up mint-condition “oldies” rock ‘n’ roll with pitch-perfect harmonies and soulful improvisations as fresh as the originals. Radiant renditions and audience interaction. Enjoy the solid groove and the upbeat, move-it-or-lose-it, ‘50s and ‘60s bandstand repertoire. Free and open to the public.

Smart Home Presentation: Learn About the Internet of Things (IoT ) —Program on how to integrate smart home devices into your life. Many household electronics today come with built in CPUs and radios allowing them to connect to the internet. Discover the available options and determine what might make your home a smarter home. From lights that turn on and off as you come and go, to coffee pots that remind you to fill them, and much more. Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Space is limited; call to register.

Pollinator Pathway — Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. Fowler Building (next to Milford Public Library). Mary Ellen Lemay will bring information about pollinator pathways, and how you can turn your outside space, no matter how small, into a butterfly and bee haven. With more than 75 towns in CT and NY in various stages of launching Pollinator Pathway, this landowner outreach strategy has taken the region by storm in only two years. By planting natives, avoiding pesticides and reducing lawn, this very scalable initiative has the potential to create healthy, connected habitats for pollinators and wildlife as they move across the landscape. The Pollinator Pathway has all the ingredients to help landowners restore biodiversity with simple action steps. Lemay is Landowner Engagement Director for the Aspetuck Land Trust (Westport, Fairfield, Weston, Easton), Pollinator Pathway Facilitator for the Hudson to Housatonic Regional Conservation Partnership, and also a member of the Connecticut Native Plants Working Group. This event is co-hosted by Environmental Concerns Coalition and Milford Public Library.

Study Break — Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. Teens are invited to take a late afternoon study break and bring friends and family to Hawkwood Game Café, located right off the Milford Green at 50 Broad St. Teens and their guests will get free admission, a beverage and access to more than 550 board games to play, courtesy of Milford Public Library’s Young Adult Department and the Friends of Milford Library (FOML). Call Hawkwood Game Café at 203-465-9620 or visit them online at hawkwoodgames.com to find out more about their games and facilities. Check out milfordlibrary.org or sign up for their monthly calendar to see more of the library’s upcoming events.

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., for teens ages 13 and up. The Young Adult Librarian will show various anime, and offer an opportunity for fans to discuss anime, manga and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served and new members are welcome. Call 203-783-3292 to sign up for Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.