A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Excel — Basic overview of Microsoft Excel on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Excel. Basic functions such as formatting cells, summing columns, and sorting data will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the Library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.
Amazon Alexa and the Echo Family of Devices — Demonstration of Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI) Alexa, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. This is a general overview so that people who have not used an Echo before have a basic understanding of what can be done with such an AI.
A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Word — Basic overview of Microsoft Word on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Word as a word processor. Basic functions such as formatting text, spell checking, inserting graphics, saving, and printing will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.
Learn How to Test Circuits for Continuity, Voltage, and Resistance — Demonstration of the proper use of a multimeter to test circuits for continuity, voltage, and resistance on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. Multimeters are useful for any kind of electronics work, or if you’re thinking about doing electrical work in your home such as replacing receptacles or installing ceiling fans.