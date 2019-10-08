Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Excel — Basic overview of Microsoft Excel on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Excel. Basic functions such as formatting cells, summing columns, and sorting data will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the Library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.

Amazon Alexa and the Echo Family of Devices — Demonstration of Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI) Alexa, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. This is a general overview so that people who have not used an Echo before have a basic understanding of what can be done with such an AI.

A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Word — Basic overview of Microsoft Word on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Word as a word processor. Basic functions such as formatting text, spell checking, inserting graphics, saving, and printing will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.