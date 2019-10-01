Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

Autumn Luminaria, an adult craft — Thursday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m., making festive holiday lights with mason jars. Welcome fall with a beautiful luminaria - paint the jar in a fall color, but use a stenciled leaf to view the warming flame. Top it all off with a raffia bow. Registration is required. Call 203-783-3292 to register.

Halloween Happening — Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. Volunteer Teen Advisory Group is hosting a free event for teens, Halloween Happening. Come to the Young Adult area upstairs in the library for mini pumpkin decorating and scary good snacks. All supplies will be provided, but availability is on a first come, first served basis. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 and ask for Diana regarding volunteer hours for this event.

A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Excel — Basic overview of Microsoft Excel on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Excel. Basic functions such as formatting cells, summing columns, and sorting data will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the Library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.

Amazon Alexa and the Echo Family of Devices — Demonstration of Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI) Alexa, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. This is a general overview so that people who have not used an Echo before have a basic understanding of what can be done with such an AI.

A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Word — Basic overview of Microsoft Word on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Word as a word processor. Basic functions such as formatting text, spell checking, inserting graphics, saving, and printing will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.