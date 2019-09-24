Library News

Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

Android OS Troubleshooting Q&A — Presentation on Google’s mobile operating system, Android. If you have any questions about Android, or would simply like to know how some of the functions in the Android Operating System work, it will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., and join the discussion. Bring your device.

Health Impacts of a Changing Environment — Whether you believe that humans have contributed to our changing environment or not, there is no question that changes are taking place. Sea levels are rising, glaciers are melting and precipitation patterns are changing. Extreme weather events are becoming more intense and frequent. Although this change may bring some localized benefits such as fewer winter deaths in temperate climates and increased food production in certain areas, the overall health effects of a changing climate are likely to be overwhelmingly negative. This change affects social and environmental determinants of health - clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient food and secure shelter.

Milford’s Environmental Concerns Coalition and Milford Library will host speaker Anne Hulick on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2p.m. She will focus her presentation on the health risks posed by our changing environment.

Hulick is the Connecticut Director of Clean Water Action/Clean Water Fund and coordinates the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Connecticut. The organization focuses on advancing health protective policies in Connecticut, aimed at reducing exposure to toxic chemicals, promoting clean, renewable energy, and protecting our waters.

She started her career as a registered nurse in critical care and spent 10 years as nursing director. She holds a BSN from the University of Hartford and a MS with a focus on nursing administration from UCONN.

Her concern that the healthcare system’s focus on curing disease paid inadequate attention to how human impacts on the environment impair health, fueled her passion to combine nursing, health policy and the law. Hulick pursued a law degree from Western New England College School of Law and was admitted to the CT Bar in Oct. 2007. Prior to joining Clean Water Action, she worked as an environmental analyst in the Air Bureau at Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection and was the Environmental Health Coordinator at the CT Nurses' Association. She has written and lectured extensively on environmental health topics.

Autumn Luminaria, an adult craft — Thursday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m., making festive holiday lights with mason jars. Welcome fall with a beautiful luminaria - paint the jar in a fall color, but use a stenciled leaf to view the warming flame. Top it all off with a raffia bow. Registration is required. Call 203-783-3292 to register.

Halloween Happening — Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. Volunteer Teen Advisory Group is hosting a free event for teens, Halloween Happening. Come to the Young Adult area upstairs in the library for mini pumpkin decorating and scary good snacks. All supplies will be provided, but availability is on a first come, first served basis. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 and ask for Diana regarding volunteer hours for this event.

A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Excel — Basic overview of Microsoft Excel on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Excel. Basic functions such as formatting cells, summing columns, and sorting data will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the Library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.

Amazon Alexa and the Echo Family of Devices — Demonstration of Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI) Alexa, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. This is a general overview so that people who have not used an Echo before have a basic understanding of what can be done with such an AI.

A Brief Introduction to Microsoft Word — Basic overview of Microsoft Word on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., to get people comfortable using Word as a word processor. Basic functions such as formatting text, spell checking, inserting graphics, saving, and printing will be demonstrated. Space is limited, to register, contact the library at 203-701-4553. Visit online at milfordlibrary.org.

Learn How to Test Circuits for Continuity, Voltage, and Resistance — Demonstration of the proper use of a multimeter to test circuits for continuity, voltage, and resistance on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. Multimeters are useful for any kind of electronics work, or if you’re thinking about doing electrical work in your home such as replacing receptacles or installing ceiling fans.