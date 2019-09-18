Library News

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. For teens ages 13 and up. The Young Adult Librarian will show various anime, and offer an opportunity for fans to discuss anime, manga, and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served. Call 203-783-3292 to sign up.

The Magic of Thailand — Experience the magic that is Thailand with Marge Nichols as she shows photos and relates her adventures on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. Nichols lived in Thailand for parts of several years among Thai friends and she experienced Thai culture from the inside. She made friends with both Buddhist and Muslim people and stayed in their homes. From the Royal Palace in Bangkok to a Sea Gypsy village in the Andaman Sea Islands, Thailand is full of brilliant color, adventure and surprises. Monkeys tried to steal from her and she got drenched during Thai New Year. She attended festivals and Buddhist ceremonies, and rode a bike for the Princess of Thailand's birthday (with 600 other cyclists.). From dancers in elegant rainbow-hued costumes to riding elephants.

Nichols lived most of her life in Connecticut, being introduced to travel by her parents on camping trips all across the United States. She has been to all 50 states and most of Canada's provinces. She is now retired from her insurance company job, but she managed to visit countries in Europe, South America, Central America, Asia on vacations. She loves photography, writing and sharing travel tales. She enjoys hiking, kayaking and bicycling, all while traveling inexpensively. She has kayaked the lakes of Switzerland and islands of S. Korea, and has bicycled the Erie Canal trail (400+ miles), the C & O Canal trail (400+ miles) and across Cambodia (200+ miles).

Android OS Troubleshooting Q&A — Presentation on Google’s mobile operating system, Android. If you have any questions about Android, or would simply like to know how some of the functions in the Android Operating System work, it will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., and join the discussion. Bring your device.

Health Impacts of a Changing Environment — Whether you believe that humans have contributed to our changing environment or not, there is no question that changes are taking place. Sea levels are rising, glaciers are melting and precipitation patterns are changing. Extreme weather events are becoming more intense and frequent. Although this change may bring some localized benefits such as fewer winter deaths in temperate climates and increased food production in certain areas, the overall health effects of a changing climate are likely to be overwhelmingly negative. This change affects social and environmental determinants of health - clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient food and secure shelter.

Milford’s Environmental Concerns Coalition and Milford Library will host speaker Anne Hulick on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2p.m. She will focus her presentation on the health risks posed by our changing environment.

Hulick is the Connecticut Director of Clean Water Action/Clean Water Fund and coordinates the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Connecticut. The organization focuses on advancing health protective policies in Connecticut, aimed at reducing exposure to toxic chemicals, promoting clean, renewable energy, and protecting our waters.

She started her career as a registered nurse in critical care and spent 10 years as nursing director. She holds a BSN from the University of Hartford and a MS with a focus on nursing administration from UCONN.

Her concern that the healthcare system’s focus on curing disease paid inadequate attention to how human impacts on the environment impair health, fueled her passion to combine nursing, health policy and the law. Hulick pursued a law degree from Western New England College School of Law and was admitted to the CT Bar in October 2007. Prior to joining Clean Water Action, she worked as an environmental analyst in the Air Bureau at Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection and was the Environmental Health Coordinator at the CT Nurses' Association. She has written and lectured extensively on environmental health topics.