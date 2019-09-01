Library News

Milford Public Library

57 New Haven Ave.

203-783-3312

203-783-3307

milfordlibrary.org

Button Brooches — An adult craft at Milford Public Library Thursday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. The craft series returns with an elegant but simple craft - brooches made from buttons. All materials and instructions provided. We will have a variety of buttons, plus other embellishments to help you construct your own brooch design. Class size is limited. Please call 203.783.3292 to register. For more information, contact Nancy Abbey at 203-783-3307 or nabbey@ci.milford.ct.us.

Refugee Awareness — The library presents Refugee Awareness Night, in partnership with New Haven-based Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS), on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30-8:30pm. The event will include a screening of the award-winning documentary Soufra. This "wildly inspiring" film chronicles the journey of Miriam Shaar, a generational refugee living in a refugee camp outside Beruit, Lebanon. Shaar's entrepreneurial spirit and passion to change her fate inspires her to launch a catering company and eventual food truck business, Soufra, employing a diverse group of refugee women from around the camp.

A panel discussion will follow, featuring Rachel Doft, Director of Immigration Legal Services for IRIS, along with Sam Rose, an Iranian refugee and owner of CT-based Green Leaf Catering and Food Truck, and Bettina Youngs - a Milford resident who worked with IRIS to coordinate the resettlement of a refugee family to Milford in 2016.

Light desserts provided by Green Leaf Catering; beverages courtesy of Milford Public Library.

Sponsored by Milford Clergy Association, Milford Speaks Out, National Organization of Women (NOW) - CT Chapter, and Sacred Heart University’s Campus Ministry.

The event is free and open to the public.

Invasive Species — Milford Land Conservation Trust and Milford Public Library are co-hosti p.m. An invasive species is a plant (or animal) that is not native to a specific location (an introduced species), that has a tendency to spread to a degree believed to cause damage to the environment, human economy or human health. Connecticut has dozens of invasive species that can crowd out native plants, and do not support native animal species. Some of them are even sold in garden centers. They will talk about what makes a plant invasive, look at examples and samples, and finish with some thoughts about what can be done.

Eric Larson will be the guest. Larson has been an estate gardener, and arboretum supervisor, and a university botanical garden manager. He started gardening in Kentucky as part of the back to the land movement in the early 1970’s. He attended Longwood Garden’s Professional Gardeners’ Training Program, and is now the New Haven County coordinator for the UConn Extension’s Master Gardeners program.

Streaming Media: Your Options for Cutting the Cable TV Cord — Program on streaming media and the cloud. Are you tired of paying outrageous cable bills? Find out how to watch television shows and movies over the Internet instead for far less money, on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., and join the discussion.

Apple iOS Troubleshooting Q&A — Program on Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS. If you have any questions about iOS or would like to know how some of the functions in Apple’s Operating System work, it will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m., and join the discussion.

Award Winning Documentary Film — A visit from award-winning director Cathy Stevulak on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2:30p.m. Stevulak’s documentary Threads tells the story of self-trained artist Surayia Rahman, her storytelling designs in kantha, a traditional craft of embroidery and how she taught poverty-stricken women in Bangladesh to embroider her designs into works of art for profit. This is an inspirational tale of one woman’s artistic journey and how she ultimately helped hundreds if not thousands of women to thrive. The film will appeal to those interested in art, design and culture, as well as women’s leadership and entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity for social good, and sharing talents to make a difference.

Stevulak lived in Bangladesh for two years while working with the United Nations Development Program. She later became a filmmaker to bring this exceptional story to a world audience. She will discuss the challenges and joys she experienced while making Threads and there will be a questions and answer session.

Threads won three film festival awards and has screened on five continents.

For more information and press links, visit kanthathreads.com. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Milford Recycling Taskforce Hosts Do’s and Dont’s of Recycling — Confused about what you should and shouldn’t recycle? The Milford Recycling Task Force is hosting an information session on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. Connecticut DEEP’s Sherrill Baldwin will give an informal presentation on proper recycling practices. This is an opportunity to help you understand how you can make a difference. Residents are encouraged to come with questions.

Milford Recycling Taskforce meets every month and is made up of elected officials, representatives from city departments, environmental groups, concerned citizens and business owners and managers. The group discusses concerns and problems and then strategizes and develops initiatives that focus on public outreach and education.

For more information about the Milford Recycling Task Force, contact karenfortunati@gmail.com or Jeremy at grant.jeremy@outlook.com.

Onigiri Anime Club — Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. For teens ages 13 and up. The Young Adult Librarian will show various anime, and offer an opportunity for fans to discuss anime, manga, and Japan. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Snacks will be served. Call 203-783-3292 to sign up.

The Magic of Thailand — Experience the magic that is Thailand with Marge Nichols as she shows photos and relates her adventures on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. Nichols lived in Thailand for parts of several years among Thai friends and she experienced Thai culture from the inside. She made friends with both Buddhist and Muslim people and stayed in their homes. From the Royal Palace in Bangkok to a Sea Gypsy village in the Andaman Sea Islands, Thailand is full of brilliant color, adventure and surprises. Monkeys tried to steal from her and she got drenched during Thai New Year. She attended festivals and Buddhist ceremonies, and rode a bike for the Princess of Thailand's birthday (with 600 other cyclists.). From dancers in elegant rainbow-hued costumes to riding elephants.

Nichols lived most of her life in Connecticut, being introduced to travel by her parents on camping trips all across the United States. She has been to all 50 states and most of Canada's provinces. She is now retired from her insurance company job, but she managed to visit countries in Europe, South America, Central America, Asia on vacations. She loves photography, writing and sharing travel tales. She enjoys hiking, kayaking and bicycling, all while traveling inexpensively. She has kayaked the lakes of Switzerland and islands of S. Korea, and has bicycled the Erie Canal trail (400+ miles), the C & O Canal trail (400+ miles) and across Cambodia (200+ miles).

Android OS Troubleshooting Q&A — Presentation on Google’s mobile operating system, Android. If you have any questions about Android, or would simply like to know how some of the functions in the Android Operating System work, it will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., and join the discussion. Bring your device.

Health Impacts of a Changing Environment — Whether you believe that humans have contributed to our changing environment or not, there is no question that changes are taking place. Sea levels are rising, glaciers are melting and precipitation patterns are changing. Extreme weather events are becoming more intense and frequent. Although this change may bring some localized benefits such as fewer winter deaths in temperate climates and increased food production in certain areas, the overall health effects of a changing climate are likely to be overwhelmingly negative. This change affects social and environmental determinants of health - clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient food and secure shelter.

Milford’s Environmental Concerns Coalition and Milford Library will host speaker Anne Hulick on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2p.m. She will focus her presentation on the health risks posed by our changing environment.

Hulick is the Connecticut Director of Clean Water Action/Clean Water Fund and coordinates the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Connecticut. The organization focuses on advancing health protective policies in Connecticut, aimed at reducing exposure to toxic chemicals, promoting clean, renewable energy, and protecting our waters.

She started her career as a registered nurse in critical care and spent 10 years as nursing director. She holds a BSN from the University of Hartford and a MS with a focus on nursing administration from UCONN.

Her concern that the healthcare system’s focus on curing disease paid inadequate attention to how human impacts on the environment impair health, fueled her passion to combine nursing, health policy and the law. Hulick pursued a law degree from Western New England College School of Law and was admitted to the CT Bar in October 2007. Prior to joining Clean Water Action, she worked as an environmental analyst in the Air Bureau at Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection and was the Environmental Health Coordinator at the CT Nurses' Association. She has written and lectured extensively on environmental health topics.