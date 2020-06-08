Lexington police charge teen for 2019 double homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington police are looking for a teen accused of killing two people last year in retaliation for statements one man made about a gang.

Kenneth Jacoby Jackson, 18, is the third person charged in connection with the fatal shootings of Dwayne Slaughter and Darrian Webb, the Lexington Police Department said on a Facebook post Saturday. De’Shaun Armor and John Boulder, both 20, were charged in January.

The 18-year-old victims were riding in a car in October 2019 when they were struck and a third passenger was wounded, police said at the time. Detective Steven Cobb testified in court in February that the shooting was done in retaliation for derogatory videos and statements about a gang made by Webb, the Lexington-Herald reported.

Jackson, 18, was previously unidentified by police because he was a juvenile. Police are now asking the public’s help in finding him.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.