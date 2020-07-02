Lexington mayor names members of racial justice commission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) —

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has made 70 appointments to a new commission aimed at reducing systemic racism.

The Commission for Racial Justice & Equality has five subcommittees that will begin meeting next week.

Gorton appointed two co-chairs, Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith, who helped decide the topics it will focus on and choose the members.

Gorton has given the group a 60-day deadline to make its recommendations.

“I understand change won’t happen overnight, but I am determined to make many improvements quickly, and to continue to make immediate changes as opportunities present themselves," Gorton said in a statement Wednesday.

The group's subcommittees are Racial Equity; Education & Economic Opportunity; Health Disparities; Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability and Housing & Gentrification.

The public can email questions or provide information or opinions at racialjustice@lexingtonky.gov.