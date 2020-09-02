Letter dims hopes for quick resolution to fall school sports

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A letter from state officials to the Maine Principals' Association is dimming hopes for a quick resolution to fall high school sports.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Education Commissioner Pender Makin urged the organization to delay the season until safety guidelines can be reviewed further.

In the letter, first reported by the Morning Sentinel, they said their concerns go beyond the students participating in sports to the communities.

“If the schools had the resources like professional and some collegiate sports leagues to conduct frequent team testing and house teams separately to protect other students, school staff, and their families, it might be possible to return to interscholastic competition safely. Without that, such a return poses a risk of spreading COVID-19 across the state, within schools, and to vulnerable people within communities,” the letter stated.

The letter criticized the association for hastily voting to advance all fall sports Aug. 27 before the state could review the guidelines.

Concerns were also raised with volleyball and football, leaving those sports in jeopardy, the Morning Sentinel reported. Soccer, meanwhile, was moved from high to medium risk, leaving open the possibility it can be played in some capacity this fall.

“We appreciate their suggestions and will continue to work cooperatively with those state agencies,” said Mike Burnham, association executive director.

In other coronavirus-related news:

___

STATE BUDGET

Gov. Janet Mills is giving state government agencies more time to submit plans about how to reduce spending in the state’s next two-year budget.

An executive order issued Monday pushes the deadline from Sept. 1 to Oct. 19 in hopes that Congress will deliver additional aid to states whose economies have been walloped by the pandemic.

Maine is facing an estimated revenue shortfall of more than $520 million in the current fiscal year, which will end on June 30, 2021. The total estimated revenue shortfall over the next three years is $1.3 billion.