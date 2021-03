PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Legislators are convening in South Dakota's Capitol Monday to take up the only veto by Gov. Kristi Noem following a legislative session that included more than 200 bills.

The governor used a “style and form” veto to block a House bill barring transgender women and girls from competing in sports programs designated for females. Such vetoes are usually used to clean up technical language in a bill, not change its scope or power.