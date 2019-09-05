Lee names new chancellor for 5 West Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new chancellor to serve in a West Tennessee judicial district.

Lee's office says in a news release Wednesday that attorney Jennifer King of Carroll County will serve as chancellor of the 24th Judicial District.

King replaces the Honorable Carma McGee, who now serves on the Tennessee Court of Appeals. The district includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties.

King is co-founder and partner of the King & King law firm. She has experience as a mediator in family law and civil litigation.

King lives in Huntingdon.