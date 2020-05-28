Lee appoints new judge to appeals court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that he appointed Kristi M. Davis to the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

“Kristi Davis has an extensive background in civil cases as both an attorney and judge, and she will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” Lee said in a statement. “I’m grateful for her willingness to serve and am proud to appoint her to this important position.”

Davis was previously the Knox County Circuit Court judge since 2014, as well as presiding judge for the Sixth Judicial District in 2018-2019.

Davis also served as an attorney for Hodges, Doughty, & Carson, PLLC and clerked for Judge Joseph M. Tipton on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and her B.S. from the University of Tennessee.