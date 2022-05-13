Lebanon vote seen as last chance in crisis-plagued nation ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 2:25 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — In households across Lebanon, it's likely that one or more family members are planning to emigrate — if they can get a passport. Demand is high but the bankrupt government has not paid the company contracted to issue or renew the documents.
Lebanese spend their days at the banks, waiting to see what meager amounts they will be allowed to withdraw for the month. They install batteries and solar panels at great cost so their family can survive the humid summer months without electricity from the grid.