Lebanon presidential candidate backs anti-Hezbollah platform KAREEM CHEHAYEB, Associated Press Aug. 29, 2022 Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 8:46 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Tracy Chamoun, 61, the granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, speaks during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's upcoming presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Tracy Chamoun, 61, a granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, speaks during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's upcoming presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Tracy Chamoun, 61, a granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, is congratulated by supporters during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Tracy Chamoun, 61, a granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, gestures during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BEIRUT (AP) — The granddaughter of a former Lebanese president Monday announced her bid for the cash-strapped country’s upcoming presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah.
The country’s political woes are compounded by its crippling economic crisis, which the World Bank says is the worst worldwide in over a century. The Lebanese pound has lost over 90% of its value against the dollar, with three-quarters of its population living in poverty.
Written By
KAREEM CHEHAYEB