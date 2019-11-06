Learn about the dangers of vaping Nov. 19

Learn about the dangers of youth vaping, and its impact on our schools and community Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Bridgeport Hospital Auditorium, Milford campus.

Join the Milford Health Department, the Milford Prevention Council and State Representatives Kathy Kennedy (R-119) and Charles Ferraro, Kim Rose (D-118) and Sen. James Maroney (D-14) and other stakeholders to learn about the dangers of youth vaping, and its impact on our schools and community Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Milford campus — Bridgeport Hospital Auditorium, 300 Seaside Ave., Milford.

In the last two months, more than three dozen people have died and about 1,500 vape users have suffered lung injuries, including one death in Connecticut attributed to vaping.

Milford students who attend with a parent will receive two community service hours.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call 800-842-1423 or 203-701-4524.