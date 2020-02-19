Leap into Long Island Sound for Literacy Volunteers

Team Subway members John Sinnott and Paula Kranyak, both of Milford, run from cold waters of the Sound during the Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut's annual Leprechaun Leap at Walnut Beach in Milford, on March 10, 2019. less Team Subway members John Sinnott and Paula Kranyak, both of Milford, run from cold waters of the Sound during the Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut's annual Leprechaun Leap at Walnut Beach in Milford, ... more Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Leap into Long Island Sound for Literacy Volunteers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Literacy Volunteers of Southern CT’s annual Leprechaun Leap will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., at Walnut Beach.

“Leapers” from around the city will collect donations from family members, co-workers and friends, and run, jump or dive into the icy cold waters at Walnut Beach.

Watch the competitions between local high school students and teachers, civic groups, restaurants, local businesses, canines and many more who will make the “leap” into Long Island Sound.

Trophies will be awarded in several categories, including Best Costume, Most Enthusiastic, Group Theme, Largest Group of Leapers, Most Individual Pledges, Highest Group Pledges, First One in Water, First One Out of Water, Bravest Junior Leaper (under 12), Best Tailgate Party, Favorite Civic Organization, Best Leprechaun Costume and Favorite Literacy Leaper. The awards ceremony will take place at Bridge House Restaurant, Devon following the event.

All proceeds collected by the “leapers” will benefit Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut.

The Milford Bank, Subway and Milford Kiwanis are the ICE CUBE sponsors. Learn more at lvsct.org or pick up a brochure/waiver at the Literacy Center office at 16 Dixon St., Milford or call 203-878-4800.