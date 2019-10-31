Lawyer indicates Bolton won't testify in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lawyer for John Bolton is signaling that the former national security adviser will not testify anytime soon in the House impeachment inquiry.

Democratic lawmakers want to hear next week from Bolton over the administration's approach to Ukraine that is central to House proceedings that could lead to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Bolton lawyer Charles Cooper was in federal court Thursday on behalf of another client whose testimony the House also wants.

That client is former Bolton deputy Charles Kupperman, who wants a federal judge to resolve whether he can be forced to testify since he was a close adviser to Trump.

Cooper says Bolton could be added to the case. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon says he hopes to issue a ruling by late December.