Lawsuits settled over explosion that killed 7 at apartments

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Lawsuits have been settled over an explosion that killed 7 people and destroyed two apartment buildings in Maryland.

The Washington Post reported that the settlement was reached Friday.

The lawsuits stemmed from a 2016 explosion at Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring where many low-income and Spanish-speaking residents lived. They filed suit against the natural gas supplier and the apartment complex landlord.

Brian Edwards, a spokesman for Washington Gas, told The Washington Post that the “”terms are confidential, but the litigation among all parties has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties." He declined to comment further.

A representative for apartment complex landlord Kay Management did not immediately return a message from The Washington Post. Fox 5 DC first reported the settlement.

The gas company's faulty equipment was most likely to blame, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators determined that a faulty regulator left unconnected to a vent pipe inside a basement meter room most likely caused the explosion.

Washington Gas had disputed the findings and said the NTSB insufficiently investigated the other potential causes of the explosion.