Lawsuit over sexual misconduct reporting in jails settled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials have agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the Erie County Sheriff’s Office of improperly responding to reports of sexual misconduct involving staff and inmates at the county jails, Attorney General Letitia James said Friday.
The agreement requires the sheriff's department to quickly report and investigate allegations of sexual contact, as mandated by state law, and to ensure staff are trained on New York's zero-tolerance policy on sexual misconduct in correctional facilities.