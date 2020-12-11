Lawsuit: Kansas must pay business over COVID-19 restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita fitness studio's owner and his business are suing Kansas for compensation for being forced to shut down and reopen with restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District Court by Ryan Floyd and Omega Bootcamps Inc. argues that the state used his and the business' private property “for the benefit of the general public.” The lawsuit cites part of the state's emergency management law that says people can pursue claims for compensation in court if their property is “commandeered or otherwise used” by state or local officials.