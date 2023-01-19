Lawsuit: Illinois agency wrongfully imprisoned children

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Department of Children and Family Services wrongfully incarcerated hundreds of children in juvenile detention after a court ordered them to be released to their guardian, according to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday by Cook County’s public guardian.
These children have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals of loved ones, said Cook County public guardian Charles Golbert, who acts as a lawyer for abused, neglected and dependent children. He spoke Thursday at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.