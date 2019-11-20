Lawmakers to OK ban on drivers using hand-held cellphones

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts drivers would no longer be able to use hand-held cellphones behind the wheel under a bill heading for final approval by state lawmakers.

The bill would allow hands-free cellphones. Massachusetts already bans texting while driving. The bill would impose fines of $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a subsequent offense.

The bill was approved in the House on Tuesday and is coming up for a vote in the Senate on Wednesday before heading to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

The bill also requires the Registry of Motor Vehicles to collect data from every traffic citation, including the driver’s age, race and gender without identifying the driver.

The information would help identify police agencies that may be engaging in racial or gender profiling.