Lawmakers seek aerial spraying of mosquitoes after 2 deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers want Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to consider aerial spraying to combat mosquitoes carrying a deadly virus.

Friday's letter to the Democrat comes three days after officials announced a second resident had died after testing positive for eastern equine encephalitis. That's when Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said state officials didn't believe spray was warranted given the impending colder weather and the number of cases.

Messages were left seeking comment with Lamont's office and DEEP to see if that position has changed.

Essex Sen. Norm Needleman, a Democrat, says lawmakers are grateful for the administration's efforts to address the virus but still believe "selective use of pesticides" could prevent future infections.

DEEP has conducted some ground spraying of mosquitoes.