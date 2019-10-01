Lawmakers plan probe in NJ Transit's 'failures'

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State lawmakers are launching an investigation of New Jersey Transit.

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement Tuesday he's setting up a committee to probe the agency over "continued failures and to develop an action plan to turn around the embattled agency."

Messages seeking comment from the agency and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is responsible for NJ Transit, were not immediately returned.

Rail riders have endured frequent train cancellations dating back to last year, when the agency was scrambling to meet a year-end deadline for installing positive train control, a federally mandated emergency braking system.

The cancellations have continued this year

Much of the blame lies in an engineer shortage, which officials have blamed on years of under-investment in engineer training by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.