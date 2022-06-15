Lawmakers pass $13.8B SC budget with large tax rebates, cuts JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 4:07 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 South Carolina Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler gives the highlights of the compromise plan for the state's $13.8 billion budget on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 South Carolina Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, left, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, center, and Senate President Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla, right, give the highlights of the compromise plan for the state's $13.8 billion budget on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, gavels in his first House session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, prepares to preside over his first House session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Former South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, sits at a regular House desk during a special session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, right, speaks to former House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, at a desk during a special session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, places a Gamecocks statue in front of the House reading clerk's spot just before he presides over his first House session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, left, swears in new Rep. Alan Morgan, R-Greer, right, during Smith's first House session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A $13.8 billion budget that sends hundreds of dollars of rebates to many South Carolina taxpayers and also cuts cuts their income tax rates is on its way to Gov Henry McMaster's desk.
The House and Senate each passed a compromise spending plan Wednesday that also would raise the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000, put $1 billion extra into road repair and expansion and give state employees a 3% raise and $1,500 bonus.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS