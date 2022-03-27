Lawmakers form caucus to support four US shipyards

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Maine's congresswoman is a member of a new caucus that will focus on the country's public shipyards.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Friday the caucus was created to provide support to the nation's four public shipyards, including Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. The others are Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii.