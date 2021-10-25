Lawmaker won't face charges over alleged threatening texts

David Eggert/AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors will not charge a Detroit-area lawmaker after an investigation into allegations from a fellow lawmaker who said he sent her threatening text messages following their breakup.

The head of Ingham County’s sexual assault/domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino submitted by Michigan State Police to Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office in late September. The official denied prosecution, said Scott Hughes, a spokesman for Siemon’s office.