PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker who said he gave legal advice to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following a fatal car accident says he will not vote on whether to impeach Ravnsborg when the House convenes next week.

Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach sent a letter to the House speaker which says he plans to recuse himself from the vote and won't attend the proceedings in Pierre Tuesday. Odenbach says he will do so “to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.”