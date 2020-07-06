Law students win in Invention Convention

Jonathan Law students Nihitha Kothapalli, Rachna Vipparla and Meghana Cheela were honored recently for their ingenuity at the 5th annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, presented by Raytheon Technologies. The students were among nearly 500 award-winning K-12 inventors from across the nation who were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony held July 2.

Jonathan Law sophomore Nihitha Kothapalli won 2nd place in her grade category for Sober AI. “My invention provides an involuntary and automatic sobriety test for the user,” Kothapalli said. “It does this by scanning their pupils to test whether or not they’re drunk, using Artificial Intelligence(AI). Based on the pupil diameter and constriction rate, the device will stop the car and alert the user’s phone; along with their family and friends.”

Jonathan Law junior Rachna Vipparla won 1st place in her grade category for her invention Viru-Cleanse. “Before COVID-19 swept the world in the form of a global pandemic it was common for the general population to not take precautionary disincentive measures. However, it is clear now, as the world is adapting to new challenges, it is necessary for us to be more cautious,” she said. “Viru-Cleanse is the cohesive use of a Hypochlorous solution as a mist in irrigation systems. With its multiple applications and adjustable models, my invention can be used in areas such as distribution centers, airports, shipping centers, trucking stations, schools and even homes.”

Meghana Cheela, a junior at Law took 3rd place in her grade category for Lymph-flow, an invention that solves the issue of needing another person to aid in performing lymphatic massage effectively to soothe pain involving blockage of the lymph nodes. “Lymph-flow provides immediate relief to discomfort that may be occurring in the arms or legs due to lymphedema,” she explained. “The purpose of my invention is to provide a tool that provides more immediate relief and treatment for patients who are affected by lymphedema. Often, lymphedema can cause a patient’s arm to become stiff or can cause pain in the arms and legs. This invention can provide immediate relief in areas like the arms or legs and, through repeated use, treat the area that has been affected”

Invention Convention Worldwide is a global K-12 invention education curricular program mapped to national and state educational standards that teaches students problem-identification, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and creativity skills and builds confidence in invention, innovation and entrepreneurship for life. More than 120,000 K-12 inventors from across the United States competed at local affiliate events (Connecticut Invention Convention) for a chance to participate in the Invention Convention 2020 U.S. Nationals.﻿

For more information visit www.inventionconvention.org.