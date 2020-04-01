Law firm welcomes Derek Mello

The law firm of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. welcomes attorney and Milford resident Derek Mello. Attorney Mello is a civil litigation attorney. He joins the firm’s general liability and construction law and design professionals liability practice groups.

Mello is a graduate of the George Washington University Law School. He received his bachelor of arts from Fairfield University. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut, Virginia and the District of Columbia as well as the Federal District Court for the District of Connecticut.

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm in New Haven, with offices in Hartford and Fairfield, and White Plains, N.Y.