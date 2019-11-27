Lauralton Hall presents Christmas in the Mansion

Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall presents Christmas in the Mansion, Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 5 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall presents Christmas in the Mansion, Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 5 p.m., at 200 High St., Milford. Attendees are invited to stroll through Lauralton’s historic 1864 Victorian Gothic Mansion, shop at more than 65 pop-up boutiques, enjoy holiday treats, visit Santa and his elves, and more.

Admission is $10 at the door and free for children age 12 and younger. All profits from Christmas in the Mansion benefit Lauralton Hall financial aid and scholarships.

A reservation-only Preview Party will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The party includes appetizers and light buffet provided by Fitzgerald’s Fine Catering, wine and beer, raffles, Christmas music performed by Lauralton Hall vocal ensembles, and more. For details and to purchase Preview Party tickets go to lauraltonhall.org/christmas.

Christmas in the Mansion boutiques offer a wide range of gift items including modernized vintage jewelry, custom guitars from reclaimed materials, gourmet foods, hand-knit clothing an accessories, watercolor paintings and photographs by local artists, up-cycled home dÃ©cor, hand-turned wooden bowls, custom pet portraits, greeting cards from a student-owned papery business, athleisure wear, handmade glass ornaments, and more.

“There is something for everyone!, said Lauralton Hall Director of Advancement Kathleen Kearns Donahue. “In 1989 Lauralton welcomed the greater Milford community to the first Christmas in the Mansion, and since then the event has become a beloved Lauralton signature event. This year’s theme, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, features the warmth of a vintage country holiday. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our Lauralton home and sharing the joy of Christmas.”

For more information, visit lauraltonhall.org.