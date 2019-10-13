Latest tests find 1 new detection of mosquito disease

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say a mosquito sample has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis in the latest round of tests.

The Environmental Management and Health departments say a sample trapped in South Kingstown tested positive. The state set traps last week and sent 52 samples to the state health laboratory.

The other samples tested negative for mosquito-borne diseases.

Officials say the positive result is a reminder that the risk of mosquito-borne disease remains.

There have been three human cases of eastern equine encephalitis this year in Rhode Island, including one fatality, and detections in nine mosquito samples. There also have been fatal cases in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Rhode Island officials are encouraging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites until the first hard frost, which often occurs in October.