Last month for low-income families to apply for free home repair assistance

HomeFront is looking for residents in need of home repairs for its upcoming 33rd annual repair blitz in spring 2020. Interested homeowners must apply before Nov. 29 in order to be considered for help in the 2020 season. HomeFront offers help with faulty windows, doors, steps, railings, leaky roofs, painting, plumbing and electrical needs at no cost to qualifying, low-income homeowners.

Help is available throughout most of Connecticut, as well as Westchester County, N.Y. All inquiries are kept confidential.

For information on how to apply for help, how to volunteer for HomeFront, or how to make a donation, call 1-800-887-4673 or visit homefrontprogram.org.