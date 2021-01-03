Last days in Georgia runoffs that will decide Senate control JEFF AMY, Associated Press Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 12:16 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Two days before dueling runoffs in Georgia that will determine U.S. Senate control, GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler said she had not decided whether to join Republican colleagues in challenging the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. The Democratic candidates whose wins Tuesday would help clear roadblocks for the new administration’s agenda awaited a campaign visit from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Trump has persisted in attacking top Georgia Republicans over his election loss in the state, raising fears that his words could cause some Republicans to stay away from the polls.