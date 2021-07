LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Vegas, New Mexico, are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The Las Vegas authorities say officers were responding Saturday night to a domestic call when they encountered 30-year-old Jeffery Scott walking out of the home.

According to investigators, Scott had a gun and pointed it at the officers and fired several rounds.

Two officers returned fire.

Scott fled on foot but officers found him a short time later dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say no officers were wounded by the gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation. The officers' names will not be released until interviews with them have been completed.